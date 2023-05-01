MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – One person is dead after a shooting in Mansfield Sunday evening.

Officers were alerted to gunshots in the area of 20 Dunbild Court around 6:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Mansfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the area and found a victim who had died on Dublin Ct., the release said.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Mansfield police ask that anyone with information about this shooting call Major Crimes Detective Larry Shacherer at (419) 755-9766.