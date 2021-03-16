Man found burned to death in Akron fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the suspected homicide of a 48-year-old male.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Akron police and fire departments responded to a fire in a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue.

According to the medical examiner’s office, when emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the victim lying on the ground smoldering and with severe thermal burns.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not said anything about the search for a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.