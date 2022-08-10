WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A Euclid man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a shot into the ground to “alleviate stress” at Wickliffe park, according to police.

Officers said the incident happened Monday, August 8 at about 2 p.m.

Police were called to Intihar Park on a report the 24-year-old was walking around and had fired shots. When police arrived, they say, the man was “highly agitated” and was arguing with a female.

Police say the man was charged with discharging a firearm in prohibited areas and disorderly conduct.

He was released on bond and has been ordered to appear in court later this month.