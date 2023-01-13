AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.

According to police, it happened near Frase Ave. and Eastwood Ave. just before 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect honked at another driver at a stop sign. The victim exchanged words with the suspect.

That’s when police say the suspect, who was in a white SUV, pulled in front of the victim and started firing a gun.

The victim’s vehicle was hit with multiple rounds and so was a nearby home.

No one was hurt.

Police have limited suspect information.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.