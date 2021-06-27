Man fatally shot near Cleveland bus stop: Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to E 125th Street and Superior Avenue around 2:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Cleveland EMS administering aid to the man. He was taken to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was at a bus shelter arguing with a woman when an unknown man approached him. The two men exchanged gunfire. The victim was shot several times.

Police say a person of interest has not been identified in this.

This homicide remains under investigation.