CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 33-year-old man died after sustaining gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in Cleveland on Tuesday evening.

Police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 10800 block of Grantwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, whose identity has not been released, lying on the ground in the driveway with gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived and transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. The Homicide Unit was called to investigate the incident.

According to preliminary information, the victim and the suspect, identified as a 37-year-old male, are cousins and both fired weapons. The investigation remains ongoing, and the details will be shared with the prosecutor’s office.

No further information is available at this time.