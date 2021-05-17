Man fatally shot during Ohio memorial service for victim killed hours earlier

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire erupted during a memorial service being held in a Toledo park for a man who had been killed hours earlier in a bar shooting.

The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Hollow Park, where a crowd had gathered to remember Armonte Rogers, who had been fatally shot early Sunday.

Authorities say 24-year-old John Graves was shot at least once in the park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 19-year-old suffered a hand wound and was treated at a hospital.