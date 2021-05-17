Man fatally shot during Ohio memorial service for victim killed hours earlier

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire erupted during a memorial service being held in a Toledo park for a man who had been killed hours earlier in a bar shooting.

The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Hollow Park, where a crowd had gathered to remember Armonte Rogers, who had been fatally shot early Sunday.

Authorities say 24-year-old John Graves was shot at least once in the park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 19-year-old suffered a hand wound and was treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app