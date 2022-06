CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police have identified a man fatally shot by an officer in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

Desmond Eskridge, 42, of Cleveland, died after being shot by an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority on E. 98th Street.

Police originally told Fox 8 the man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is still under investigation.