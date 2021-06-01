Man fatally shot at East Cleveland gas station; police asking for help with investigation

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — East Cleveland police released information about a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the Mobile Gas at 15317 Euclid Avenue for a man who was shot, according to an East Cleveland police press release.

When police arrived, they say they found a man lying on his back unresponsive.

EMS brought the man to University Hospital Emergency Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as a 19-year-old, Cleveland resident.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification were called in to investigate the crime scene.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162.