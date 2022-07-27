SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Police commander John Cole said police were called to an apartment on Van Aken Blvd. just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a man who shot his roommate.

A 24-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital, Cole said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cole said another 24-year-old man was taken into custody. His identity was not released.