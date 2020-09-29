Man falls to death after climbing tree over cliff to pose for photo at state park in Oregon

**For a story on selfies taken at Cedar Point, watch the video below.

OREGON (WJW) — A man died after falling from a cliff into the ocean while taking a photograph at Oswald West State Park in Oregon.

According to Oregon State Police, it happened at 1:48 p.m. Sunday on the park’s Devil’s Cauldron trail.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two people walked down the Devi’s Cauldron trail to take a photo at a cliffside viewpoint.

Steven Gastelum, 43, of Seaside, climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge to post. A limb broke on the tree, causing him to fall around 100 feet into the ocean.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and Nehalem Bay Fire Department jet skis assisted in locating Gastelum and bringing him to shore. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: