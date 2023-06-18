PEACH SPRINGS, Arizona (WJW) – Deputies in Mohave County, Arizona are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who fell over 4,000 feet to his death at the Grand Canyon’s Skywalk attraction.

Initially, deputies were called in for a rescue effort, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX News reported.

The Skywalk is a popular tourist attraction that extends out over the chasm and allows visitors to have a breathtaking view of the Grand Canyon’s bottom.

GRAND CANYON, AZ – MARCH 20: People take the first official walk on the Skywalk, billed as the first-ever cantilever-shaped glass walkway extending 70 feet from the western Grand Canyon’s rim more than 4,000 feet above the Colorado River, on March 20, 2007 on the Hualapai Reservation at Grand Canyon, Arizona. The building of the Skywalk on Hualapai Indian tribal land 90 miles downstream from Grand Canyon National Park has stirred controversy with some tribal elders and environmentalists who have condemned it as a desecration of a sacred American landscape. The $40 million glass and steel platform will open to the public on March 28 when visitors will be allowed to take the lofty walk at a cost of $25 per person plus the cost of a Grand Canyon West entrance package, a total of about $75. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

It is unclear if the man accidentally fell off the Skywalk or if there was any foul play involved.

The victim’s identity has not been revealed, and his family has not made any statement yet.

The Skywalk opened in 2007.

According to the Skywalk’s website, the glass bridge extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon. They say it’s strong enough to hold the weight of 70 fully loaded 747 passenger jets.