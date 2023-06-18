PEACH SPRINGS, Arizona (WJW) – Deputies in Mohave County, Arizona are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who fell over 4,000 feet to his death at the Grand Canyon’s Skywalk attraction.
Initially, deputies were called in for a rescue effort, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX News reported.
The Skywalk is a popular tourist attraction that extends out over the chasm and allows visitors to have a breathtaking view of the Grand Canyon’s bottom.
It is unclear if the man accidentally fell off the Skywalk or if there was any foul play involved.
The victim’s identity has not been revealed, and his family has not made any statement yet.
The Skywalk opened in 2007.
According to the Skywalk’s website, the glass bridge extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon. They say it’s strong enough to hold the weight of 70 fully loaded 747 passenger jets.