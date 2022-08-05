Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.

Armond Johnson, 29, is charged with shooting a mother near East 63rd St. and Fleet Ave. on July 18, 2019. Investigators say he killed the 25-year-old mother, then set the house on fire and ran from the scene.

The woman’s children, ages 6 and 2, were inside the home when it was set on fire. Both children died. Police say Johnson killed another man who lived in the area.

“Armond Johnson brutally murdered four people, including his own son. His callous actions, along with his extensive violent criminal history, demands that he receive the ultimate punishment,” Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said in a statement to Ed Gallek when Johnson was indicted.

On July 22, 2019, Armond Johnson was indicted on the following charges:

Fourteen counts of Aggravated Murder

Four counts of Arson

Two counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Endangering Children

Two counts of Having Weapons Under Disability

One count of Kidnapping

One count of Tampering With Evidence

Johnson’s trial starts Monday. He faces the death penalty.