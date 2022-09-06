***The video above is from a previous report***

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man who was shot during an altercation with Wellington officers is now in the Lorain County Jail.

Scott Bakker faces felonious assault and obstructing official business charges.

According to investigators, officers were called to a residence on Courtland Street on July 23 after neighbors reported Bakker was breaking his front windows.

Video released by police showed Bakker with a knife in his hand. Officers deployed a taser first, but Bakker did not release his knife.

An officer shot Bakker during the altercation.

The video showed that, following the shooting, the officer who shot Bakker applied pressure to his wound until EMS arrived and offered to pray with him.

He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition. At the time, Bakker didn’t face any charges in the incident.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team no officers were hurt in the incident.

Later, a Lorain County grand jury indicted Bakker. He was taken into custody while leaving a Lagrange diner Tuesday morning.

His bond was set at $15,000 cash/surety and $15,000 personal.