Man faces aggravated murder charge in deadly Cleveland Heights shooting

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 22-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s murder in Denison Park in Cleveland Heights.

Izaia White, age 22, was arrested Thursday.

Izaia White

He faces several charges, including aggravated murder.

Police say he shot and killed Jeremiah Moore, 25, at a basketball court around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says White was also shot in the shoulder during the incident. He was taken to the hospital Tuesday night.

“He has been released from the hospital and is in our custody,” the chief said. “We are continuing to investigate.”

Detectives say they do not have a motive for the shooting but stressed it was not random. They believe the suspects and victims knew each other.

Police have said two other possible suspects were seen running from the area after the shooting.

Several people called to report the shooting. One caller said he heard “6 or 7” shots.

“I heard gunshots and then I looked in the basketball court and I saw someone waving a gun,” one caller told a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

White is due in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court Friday.

Additional charges could be filed.