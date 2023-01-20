Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

Martin Muniz (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Martin Muniz, 41, for the murder of four people and severely injuring an 8-year-old female on Mack Court.

On Friday, January 13, police say Muniz approached Cleveland Police officers and stated he shot and killed five people at a residence near Mack Court and West 37th Street in Cleveland. The officers then arrested him.

The Cleveland Division of Police responded to the scene where they found five people shot. Three victims, a 16-year-old male, a 34-year-old female, and a 70-year-old male, were pronounced deceased on scene. Two victims, 48 and 8, were transported to a nearby hospital where the 48-year-old male was pronounced deceased. The 8-year-old female is still being treated for her injuries.

All of the victims were shot in the head in separate rooms of the home. All of the victims were related to Muniz.

Martin Muniz was indicted on the following charges:

Four counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Eight counts of Murder

Ten counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

He will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date. In an initial appearance before the indictment was handed down, Muniz was ordered held on a $5 million bond.

“Words fall short in describing the barbaric actions committed by this individual,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “This heartless crime has impacted the community and my thoughts and prayers remain with the family and for the 8-year-old’s recovery.”

The I-Team found Muniz was previously convicted in New Jersey for attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records showed Muniz was sent to prison for four years.

Those records also show he then violated parole with weapons violations.

The court docket also indicates that Muniz got arrested in New Jersey while suspected of having a loaded gun and drugs in a school zone.