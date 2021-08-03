Man drowns in Ravenna lake

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Ravenna police say a 64-year-old man drowned in Lake Hodgson on Monday.

After 8 p.m. police and fire responded to the lake at 5331 Lakewood Road for a report of an capsized boat.

Before they arrived on scene, a second call came in about a body floating in the water.

When they got there, the fire department determined the man was deceased and later identified as Albert Kovach of Ravenna.

Kovach’s truck was located nearby at the parking area near the boat ramp. The boat and all the fishing property were brought back to shore by Ravenna Fire.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is conducting the investigation.

Currently, there is no further information available.

If you know anything about this incident please call The City of Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.