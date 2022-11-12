FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in his back while in his car in Fairview Park on Friday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grannis Road, according to a release from Fairview Park police.

When officers responded to reports of shots fired at a car, they say they found spent shell casings and a handgun in the street at the scene.

A short time later, police say a 25-year-old Lakewood man drove himself to Fairview General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back saying he was the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road.

Fairview Park Police Detectives interviewed him at the hospital and took the car, which had bullet holes in it, as evidence.

Investigators say the victim met a female online and traveled to meet her on Grannis Road near Grannis Park. As she got into the car, an unknown male allegedly holding a handgun walked up to the victim’s door.

According to officers, when the victim started to drive away, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots into the car and the female jumped from his car.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening, police say.

Witnesses reported a female left the scene with another party, according to the release.

Investigators say they have evidence they believe will help them find the suspect and lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fairview Park Detective Bureau at 440-356-4422 or send an email here.