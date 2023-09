BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – A man driving a stolen BMW was hospitalized after crashing into a Bratenahl police SUV early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Eddy Road and Lakeshore Boulevard, according to authorities.

A second police SUV pinned the car in and the man was taken into custody. The man was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

No officers were injured in the crash.