Man drives into protestors in Seattle, shoots one

SEATTLE, Washington (WJW) – One man is in police custody after driving his car through a barricade and into a crowd of protestors in Seattle.

Police say he shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured.

Demonstrators have been protesting for several days around a police precinct there for George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

A timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd

His death has sparked protests across the nation.

