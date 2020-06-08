Man drives into protestors in Seattle, shoots one

SEATTLE, Washington (WJW) – One man is in police custody after driving his car through a barricade and into a crowd of protestors in Seattle.

Police say he shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

11th Ave. and Pine St: Patient is an approx. 27-year-old male who is in stable condition. Transported to Harborview via SFD medics.



REMINDER: if you are in a crowd and need medical assistance, walk to the perimeter of the crowd if you can and call 911 or find a first responder. https://t.co/uvihubuQFt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 8, 2020

No one else was injured.

Demonstrators have been protesting for several days around a police precinct there for George Floyd.

SPD again warning crowd to stop advancing – now 10 feet or so away from police line. Crowd has wanted to march past. pic.twitter.com/K4ZBH3I5Oz — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) June 8, 2020

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

His death has sparked protests across the nation.

