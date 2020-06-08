Man drives into protestors in Seattle, shoots one

SEATTLE, Washington (WJW) – One man is in police custody after driving his car through a barricade and into a crowd of protestors in Seattle.
Police say he shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
No one else was injured.
Demonstrators have been protesting for several days around a police precinct there for George Floyd.
Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis when an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
His death has sparked protests across the nation.
