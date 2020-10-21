Man drives into high water in North Olmsted, waits on top of his car for rescue

Editor’s Note: The video above is of flooding in Cleveland.

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted Police Department and the Metro Parks Department worked together to rescue a man who was stranded on top of his car Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 6:15 a.m. at Valley Parkway and Cedar Point.

North Olmsted police say a man drove his car into high water.

The driver called for help and waited on top of his car while crews were called in to bring him to safety.

Photos released from the police department show the car was up to its headlights in water.

Fire crews and swift water teams were called to help.

Crews were able to get the man out of the water safely about an hour later.

North Olmsted had seen heavy rain for several hours at the time, and Cuyahoga County was under a Flash Flood Warning when it happened.