AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.

Akron fire responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard at around 7:15 p.m. Once on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from and around the chimney, according to a release.

Firefighters had the fire under control shortly after arriving on scene, the release says.

Red Cross was notified of homeowner’s need.

There were no reported injuries.