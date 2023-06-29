CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting ended with a vehicle crashing into a Cleveland home Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called after a truck crashed into a home in the 7400 block of Canton Avenue.

When they got there, officers found the driver, a 24-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators later learned the victim and a 25-year-old woman were sitting in a Dodge truck when three males allegedly tried to rob them and shot the man.

The truck crashed into a nearby home and the woman, suffering injuries, ran off to a nearby gas station.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.