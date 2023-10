WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a crash in Warrensville Heights early Saturday morning.

Daniel Fazio, 47, was found dead inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle after a crash involving two vehicles around 4:30 a.m., according to a press release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the release, the Warrensville Heights Police Department and Beachwood Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

No further details have been provided at this time.