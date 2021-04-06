Man dies in taco eating contest; family files suit

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2015, file photo, fans arrive at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Calif., for a minor-league baseball game between the Fresno Grizzlies and the Round Rock Express. Fresno authorities say a man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a Grizzlies game. The son of a California man who choked to death during the amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence.

The Fresno Bee reports the lawsuit filed Monday alleges Dana Hutchings was not made aware of the risks and danger involved in an eating competition.

The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest during a Fresno Grizzlies game in 2019.

The suit names Fresno Sports and Events, the owner of the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies President Derek Frank declined to comment.