LOGAN, Ohio (WJW) — A man reportedly died following an altercation at a rental cabin in Hocking Hills over the weekend, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and emergency responders were called to a property on Sullivan Road Sunday, and upon arrival they found a 22-year-old man who’d suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken via helicopter to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus, but eventually died from his injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene following the stabbing. Following an investigation, detectives spoke with two people of interest in the case but have yet to make any arrests. The suspect is believed to have been heading to Fairfield County.