CLEVELAND (WJW) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead in Cleveland following a collision with an SUV, police said.

Police were called to the area of State Road and Leopold Avenue in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood around 8 p.m. following a crash

Police learned the motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was going south on State Road when an SUV driven by a 27-year-old man took a left on State Road onto Leopold Avenue moving into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who police said was going “well above” the posted 25 mph speed limit, then slammed into the SUV.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, police said, and he was declared dead on on scene. A investigation is ongoing.