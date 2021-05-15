Man dies in fiery Akron crash; Speed a factor

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A driver died in a crash in Akron early Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old man was driving west on Russell Avenue near Manning Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. when he lost control, according to Akron police.

He hit a stop sign and a garage on Manning Avenue before his car came to a rest on top of another car. No one was inside the other vehicle.

The man’s car caught on fire with him still inside. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said a passenger was able to escape. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The Akron Police Department said speed was a clear factor in the crash.