ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Officials are investigating a house fire that left one man dead in Elyria Sunday morning.

Elyria firefighters and other nearby departments responded to heavy fire conditions at a home in the 200 block of Gates Avenue just after 8 a.m.

While battling the blaze, fire crews were able to rescue an elderly man trapped on the first floor. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man trapped on the second floor did not survive.

According to investigators, the fire compromised the structural integrity of the building, so firefighters had to extinguish it from the outside. The home is a total loss and was ordered for emergency demolition.

“My firefighters performed in an outstanding manner and pushed themselves in some very punishing conditions to try and search for and save lives,” said fire chief Joseph Pronesti.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.