ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a fire at an Elyria apartment late Sunday night.

Elyria Firefighters were called to a structure fire on Oriole Court around 11:15 p.m., according to a press release from the Elyria Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found a man who had died near the front door of the apartment.

The firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to the release.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The apartment has extensive damage due to the fire. There were no other injuries, according to the release.

The fire is currently under investigation. No further details were provided.