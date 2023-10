CLEVELAND, (WJW) – A man has died after a shooting in Cleveland on Friday.

James Carpenter, 39, was taken from the area of West 30th Street and Roanoke Avenue to the MetroHealth Medical Center by Cleveland EMS around 8:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the release, Carpenter had multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say this was an apparent homicide.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at the hospital.