CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man seriously injured during a shooting in Canton Wednesday afternoon has died, investigators say.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Rowland Avenue N.E.

According to Canton police, officers found 36-year-old Melvin Stevenson laying in a driveway with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

He was taken Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries. Stevenson died in the hospital on Friday, investigators say.

Police identified and arrested two suspects, 29-year-old Errol Frank and 29-year-old Tricia Stevenson-Frank.

Previously, Frank was charged with attempting to commit murder and Stevenson-Frank was charged with obstructing justice.

According to police, those charges will now be amended by the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with any information about the homicide should contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.