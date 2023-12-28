HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – One man has died after a crash in Medina County on Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Bellus Road in Hinckley Township just before 9 p.m.

According to the release, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe drove off the right side of the roadway before it flipped and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Tahoe, 61-year-old Todd Rebick, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the release, Rebick was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Bellus Rd. was closed near the crash scene for about two hours. The crash remains under investigation.