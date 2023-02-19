NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A man was killed after driving his vehicle off the road in New Franklin Sunday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Authorities were called to the scene of Center Road not far from Eastview Drive for reports of a crash around 7:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found an SUV crashed into tree off the right side of the road with the seriously-injured driver inside. The Summit County Medical Examiner pronounced the man, who was identified as William Boggs, dead at the scene.

OSHP said the 36-year-old from Barberton was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident and that alcohol is believed to have been a factor. An investigation is ongoing, OSHP said.