CLEVELAND (WJW) – One man is dead after a suspected homicide in Cleveland Monday night.

The victim, 24-year-old Marquise Craig, was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center from a gas station at 116th Steet and Shaker Boulevard, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Craig was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. University Hospitals reported Craig’s death as a suspected homicide, according to the medical examiner. No further details have been released.