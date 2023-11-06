NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died almost 24 hours after an apparent shootout with police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office reports Thomas Nock, 27, arrived at the hospital at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was treated and later pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM reported over the weekend that state agents and North Olmsted police were investigating the police-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a North Olmsted Police press release, a woman called the police around 1:39 a.m. saying a man approached her and said someone was trying to kill his uncle. The woman said the man had blood on him.

When police arrived on Alden Drive they encountered a male suspect with a gun. The man and several police officers exchanged gunfire. One officer and the man were both injured in the shooting.

The officer is expected to be “OK,” police said.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

Next-door neighbors who wanted to use their first names only say this incident was shocking, startling and completely unexpected for what’s a typically quiet neighborhood.