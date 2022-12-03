Maple Heights, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 18000 block of Raymond Street on reports of two suspicious men knocking on doors in the area, according to a press release from the Maple Heights Police Department. It happened Saturday around 2:20 a.m.

That is when officers found a man laying on the ground in the 19000 block of Raymond St. with two gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Officers also found two men at the intersection of Raymond St. and Camden Rd. who were involved in the shooting. Both were taken to the Maple Heights Police Department, the release said.

During the investigation, police found that a third man involved in the shooting fled the scene, the release said.

The Maple Heights Police Department asks that anyone with information call the detective bureau at (216) 587-9624.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.