CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man has died after being found shot in an alley near a Cleveland gas station Friday night.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue.

According to the release, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the alley behind a gas station in that area.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead, the release said.

According to the release, preliminary information shows that the victim was robbed by a man wearing a full-face mask and a dark hoodie.

The suspect shot the victim and took his bicycle, the release said.

No arrests have yet been made in this case.

Police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at 216-623-5464.