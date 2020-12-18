Man dies after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

According to the medical examiner, officers responded to the 1000 block of Brown St. around 4 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the torso, a press release states.

The victim died at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

