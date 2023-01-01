AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a shooting in Akron Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. inside a home on the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

Police were called about a shooting victim outside. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who was shot.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

According to the release, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigators are working to determine a motive and identify the person responsible for the victim’s death, the release said.