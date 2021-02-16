Man dies after his vehicle hits ODOT plow truck, highway patrol says

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died following a crash involving an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plow truck.

It happened this morning at 10:15 a.m. in Harrisville Township in Medina County.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers arrived at the crash scene in the northbound lanes of I-71. They found a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and an ODOT plow truck in the left lane of the roadway.

The plow truck was performing winter roadway maintenance in the left lane when the highway patrol said the plow truck was struck from behind by the Tacoma.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 71-year-old Cleveland man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The ODOT plow truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The highway patrol reminds drivers to be extra careful when driving on snow and ice-covered roads.