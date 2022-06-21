TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died from falling from the observation deck at the Dover Dam over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, the 56-year-old man climbed over the security rail at the observation area trying to get some change when he lost his grip and fell 51 feet.

He hit his head on a concreate surface and died from his injuries, sheriff’s deputies say.

The man was identified as Walter Rogers, from the Orrville area in Wayne County, who had been sightseeing with his friend at the time.

Investigators don’t believe foul play was involved in the incident. It was reported that Rogers had been drinking beforehand.

The investigation is ongoing.