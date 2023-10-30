EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man has died after a shooting in East Cleveland on Saturday.

Damien Cook, 44, was taken from the 15200 block of Elderwood Avenue to the University Hospitals Medical Center by the East Cleveland Fire Department around 1:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the release, Cook has a gunshot wound to his chest. Authorities say this was an apparent homicide.

Cook was pronounced dead at 1:49 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time.