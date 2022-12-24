VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man has died from a crash involving a plow truck during blizzard conditions on Friday afternoon.

Anthony Mahon, 34 of Shelby, died in the crash that happened at around 1 p.m. on County Road 49 west of Township Road 47, according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by Mahon, reportedly hit the back of the plow truck.

Mahon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.