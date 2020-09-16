Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Cleveland Heights apartment

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old.

Officers were called to Noble Road near Quilliams Road at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they located the victim in the stairway of an apartment building. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the victim and an unknown person were involved in an argument shortly before the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: