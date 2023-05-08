CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – One man is dead after a three-car pileup in Canton Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on State Street west of State Route 44 in Marlboro Township, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Zachary Gottscheck, 20, was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler east on State Street when Joseph Kellogg, 43, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu west on the same road.

According to the release, one of the vehicles traveled left of center and the two vehicles crashed head-on.

Kellogg’s Chevy Malibu then ran off the roadway and hit a fence.

Theodore Gazdak, 48, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic west on State Street when he hit Gettscheck’s Jeep Wrangler, just after it crashed with Kellogg’s Chevy Malibu, the release said.

The Honda then traveled off the roadway and came to a stop in the eastbound lane of State Street, facing west.

Kellogg was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Gottscheck sustained minor injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for treatment. Gazdak also sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.