AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for a man who stole a vehicle at gunpoint, demanding the driver and passengers get out, in Akron Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, a 34-year-old victim was inside his Jeep Wagoneer on the 1700 block of Liberty Drive when he was approached by an unknown man with a gun around 3:10 p.m.

The suspect demanded and took the victim’s vehicle after ordering him and his passengers to get out of the car at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the scene and drove the Jeep west on Liberty Drive, according to the release.

The vehicle was later found on Saturday in Bolivar, Ohio.

No further details were made available at this time.