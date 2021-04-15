Cleveland police officer shoots murder suspect

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland police officer shot a murder suspect Thursday morning on Cleveland’s east side, according to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer.

EMS responded to East 134th Street and pronounced a 25-year-old man dead at the scene, according to an EMS spokesman.

East 134th Street police shooting in Cleveland

Video from the scene shows police crime tape up at two homes.

“From what I am being told the suspect was a homicide suspect and had a gun,” Follmer said.

Follmer says the suspect point the gun at the officer before the shooting.

He added the investigation is just starting and they hope to learn more about what happened shortly.

The officer was not hurt.

Follmer says the officer is shaken up but physically okay.

The Cleveland Division of Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting.

Police Chief Calvin Williams is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 as we learn more.