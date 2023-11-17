CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland Heights Thursday night.

According to a statement from the City of Cleveland Heights, police responded to a report that two men were shot on the 2200 block of Noble Road around 9:50 p.m.

Officers found a 23-year-old man, later identified as King Carter of Cleveland Heights, and a 41-year-old man with gunshot wounds to their heads, the statement said.

Carter was unresponsive and both victims were taken to University Hospitals by Cleveland Heights Fire Department squads.

According to the statement, Carter succumbed to his injuries Friday morning. The 41-year-old victim is still being hospitalized, but the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating this shooting.

According to the statement, a person of interest has been identified and is in the custody of police at this time.