OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Oberlin Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Oberlin Police Department, officers received multiple 911 calls about possible gunshots around 6:15 p.m. on the 100 block of South Pleasant Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the driveway of a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Dontae Noble.

According to the release, Noble was taken to Mercy Health Allen Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers also found the suspect, 19-year-old Xavier Smith, at the scene. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Initial investigations show that an altercation took place before the shooting. A gun was also recovered from the scene, according to the release.

According to the release, Smith was taken to the Lorain County Jail. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.